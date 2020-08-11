Roma Finance expands team following record 2020

"It has become clear with the recent growth that we need to upscale the team numbers to ensure we can still provide outstanding service and we will have multiple new announcements in the coming weeks."

Roma Finance has announced the end of furlough for its entire operational team and is actively recruiting following record business levels in 2020.

Nick Jones has now officially joined Roma Finance as commercial director, following a 20 year career at Together, and will be responsible for the overall commercial strategy, identifying opportunities, developing new products and overseeing sales and marketing.

Additionally, the final team members on furlough have returned and Roma is actively recruiting to further support its customer base. The office premises has now also been reopened conforming to local lockdown restrictions and social distancing.

Scott Marshall, managing director at Roma Finance, said: “It continues to be a very exciting time here at Roma and I am absolutely delighted to welcome Nick to the family and the remaining members of the team back from furlough. It has become clear with the recent growth that we need to upscale the team numbers to ensure we can still provide outstanding service and we will have multiple new announcements in the coming weeks.”

Nick commented: “I am delighted to be with Roma Finance and have received a very warm welcome. I’m extremely passionate about the intermediary market and I’m very excited to be a part of shaping the direction of the business. I am grateful to Together for the support and opportunities they gave me, and I am proud to have played a part in its development and I want to wish the Together team every success for the future.”

Marc Goldberg, commercial CEO at Together, added: “Nick is a talented individual who is highly experienced and diligent. He made a significant impact for the business and was a strong positive influence on those around him. We will miss Nick and wish him every success for the future.”