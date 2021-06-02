Roma Finance launches new bridging product

"With robust and sustainable funding lines in place and the increasing demand for our products, now is the right time to launch this enhanced solution."

Roma Finance has launched Roma75, a new bridging product with an LTV of up to 75% and a rate of 0.75%.

This new product is available for loan sizes between £100,000 and £3 million, to borrowers with at least two other buy-to-let properties in the background or homeowners with at least one other investment property.

Roma provides bridging and development finance for a variety of opportunities such auctions, conversion, renovations, refurbishments, developer exits and ground up developments. In addition, the business offers a bridge-to-term option where customers can exit onto a Roma buy-to-let, HMO, holiday let or serviced accommodation solution.

Steve Smith, national sales manager at Roma Finance, said: “With robust and sustainable funding lines in place and the increasing demand for our products, now is the right time to launch this enhanced solution.

“To cope with higher demand we are continuing to expand and develop the team and we are seeing incredible growth across all our lending areas. The new product will further stimulate our business and we will continue to deliver a more extraordinary service to our intermediaries and customers.”