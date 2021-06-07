Roma Finance reports record month

Roma Finance has reported a record month for lending in May, reporting a 50% increase in pipeline business.

This increase builds on the 100% increase the lender achieved in 2020, and is in addition to the fact that 25% of all new business comes from existing borrowers and customer referrals.



Roma Finance believes the surge in enquiries and cases demonstrates the growing requirement for specialist finance and the appetite of landlords and property investors to continue their own growth aspirations.



Luke O’Sullivan, Bridging & Commercial Manager at The Loans Engine said:

“We have been working with the Roma team for a while now and have always found them to go over and above for us and our clients. They give a personal service and we work well with the whole team. Making it smooth and easy is the service we strive to deliver. Working with our clients and understanding their goals is important, so when a lender shares these values and supports us along the way, we can’t go wrong.”



Scott Marshall, Managing Director said:

“I am delighted by these results showing the overall business growth and just how many people come back to us and recommend us to others. We are privileged to go on the property journey with our broker partners and customers, enabling them to achieve their goals. The more that return, the more we are certain that our unique proposition works. We have a number of exciting developments to follow this year and I am extremely excited to see what the future holds.”

