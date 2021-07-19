FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Roma launches new bridging and development ranges

Rozi Jones
|
19th July 2021
Steve Smith Roma
"With strong and sustainable funding lines in place to help us keep pace with growing demand, now is the right time to launch these new products."

Roma Finance has launched new bridging and development ranges with improved rates and enhanced criteria.

The RomaPrime range is the new bridging finance range with rates from 0.60%. The range is designed for borrowers with a prime profile and properties of standard residential construction. The range applies to standard bridging, auction finance and light refurbishment covering a wide range of property projects.

RomaPro is a development range also designed for borrowers with a prime profile who are looking to complete larger development projects up to £5 million.

The existing bridging and development ranges remain in place for more complex circumstances.

Steve Smith, national sales manager at Roma Finance, said: “With strong and sustainable funding lines in place to help us keep pace with growing demand, now is the right time to launch these new products.

“To cope with higher business levels we are continuing to expand the Roma team and we are seeing incredible growth in our lending for property acquisition, refurbishment and development. The new products and lower rates will further stimulate our business in a focused and strategic way and we will continue to deliver excellent service to our intermediaries and customers.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.