Roma launches new bridging and development ranges

Roma Finance has launched new bridging and development ranges with improved rates and enhanced criteria.

The RomaPrime range is the new bridging finance range with rates from 0.60%. The range is designed for borrowers with a prime profile and properties of standard residential construction. The range applies to standard bridging, auction finance and light refurbishment covering a wide range of property projects.

RomaPro is a development range also designed for borrowers with a prime profile who are looking to complete larger development projects up to £5 million.

The existing bridging and development ranges remain in place for more complex circumstances.

Steve Smith, national sales manager at Roma Finance, said: “With strong and sustainable funding lines in place to help us keep pace with growing demand, now is the right time to launch these new products.

“To cope with higher business levels we are continuing to expand the Roma team and we are seeing incredible growth in our lending for property acquisition, refurbishment and development. The new products and lower rates will further stimulate our business in a focused and strategic way and we will continue to deliver excellent service to our intermediaries and customers.”