Roma reports record applications in June and July

"We have been experiencing growth throughout the lockdown period and the momentum has continued to gather pace with no signs of slowing down."

Roma Finance has reported a 100% increase in active cases since lockdown began, following a record number of applications in June and July.

Roma says the increase has resulted in its biggest H1 to date, with cases worth £60 million brought in.

Roma believes the surge in enquiries and cases demonstrates the growing requirement for specialist finance and the appetite of landlords and property investors to continue their own growth and investment.

The surge of new cases has been across the whole product range including bridging, development, buy-to-let and the recently introduced holiday let and serviced accommodation solutions.

Scott Marshall, managing director at Roma Finance, said: “We have been experiencing growth throughout the lockdown period and the momentum has continued to gather pace with no signs of slowing down. Our underwriting team have over double the case load they had before lockdown but the innovative technology we implemented early on, has meant we have been able to manage it without a downturn in service levels. The growth is continuing however and we are now recruiting within the team. The future is very bright for Roma Finance.”