Roz Cawood joins Hope Capital as sales director

Hope Capital has announced the appointment of Roz Cawood as director of sales.

Roz joins Hope Capital from Masthaven Bank and in her new role will be responsible for leading the sales team, devising sales strategies and implementing them to meet the diverse needs of brokers and their clients.

In addition, Roz will be working closely with the other directors in the business to introduce and manage new key accounts to ensure Hope Capital achieve its targets.

Roz Cawood commented: “I am delighted to be joining Hope Capital, during a time when there is such a huge demand for their innovative bridging finance products and as they are experiencing a surge in enquiries and completions. This is a fantastic opportunity and I look forward to delivering results alongside my team and achieving the strategic goals of the business using my skills and experience.”

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, added: “I am thrilled to welcome Roz into our team. Roz has a fantastic track record and will be a huge asset to Hope Capital. We focus our recruitment strategy on securing talented individuals who share our passion for personal development and sustained success.”