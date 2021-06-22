FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Roz Cawood joins Hope Capital as sales director

Rozi Jones
|
22nd June 2021
Roz Cawood
"Roz has a fantastic track record and will be a huge asset to Hope Capital."

Hope Capital has announced the appointment of Roz Cawood as director of sales.

Roz joins Hope Capital from Masthaven Bank and in her new role will be responsible for leading the sales team, devising sales strategies and implementing them to meet the diverse needs of brokers and their clients.

In addition, Roz will be working closely with the other directors in the business to introduce and manage new key accounts to ensure Hope Capital achieve its targets.

Roz Cawood commented: “I am delighted to be joining Hope Capital, during a time when there is such a huge demand for their innovative bridging finance products and as they are experiencing a surge in enquiries and completions. This is a fantastic opportunity and I look forward to delivering results alongside my team and achieving the strategic goals of the business using my skills and experience.”

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, added: “I am thrilled to welcome Roz into our team. Roz has a fantastic track record and will be a huge asset to Hope Capital. We focus our recruitment strategy on securing talented individuals who share our passion for personal development and sustained success.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.