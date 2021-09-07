FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Saffron appoints development finance manager

Rozi Jones
|
7th September 2021
Saffron Building Society has bolstered its development finance team with new hire, Matt Hardy.

Matt joins as a development finance manager and will help enhance Saffron's offering and relationships with both new property development clients and brokers.

Matt said: “I am so excited to be joining Saffron at such an important time in the industry. I have spent the most recent years developing relationships in this field, and I am excited to work with Peter Owen, who heads up the team, and learn from his extensive experience. I also join with existing relationships with brokers in this area, so I intend to rekindle those relationships in my new role and hopefully find them the best possible solutions for their clients. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Peter Owen added: “I am really looking forward to working with Matt as he begins his career with Saffron. The unprecedented year and the knock-on effects this has had on the property market has brought some great opportunity for developers that will remain for years to come. Matt’s experience and his relationships with brokers in this field will be invaluable in helping us respond to enquiries quickly and efficiently and ensure we are able to provide the quality service we are proud of as this area continues to grow.”

