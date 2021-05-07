FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Second charge lending returns to March 2020 levels: FLA

Rozi Jones
|
7th May 2021
up arrow spike increase green light go
"In March, the second charge mortgage market reported its highest monthly new business volumes since the same month in 2020."

Second charge lending stabilised in March, reporting the highest monthly new business volumes since March 2020, according to the latest figures from the Finance & Leasing Association.

The number of new agreements totalled 2,048 in March, on par with the levels seen 12 months ago, before the first Covid lockdown.

The value of new business totalled £88m during the month, down 5% compared to March 2020.

Due to weaker lending earlier in the year, the number of new agreements totalled 4,959 in Q1, 25% below Q1 2020.

Fiona Hoyle, director of consumer and mortgage finance at the FLA, said: “In March, the second charge mortgage market reported its highest monthly new business volumes since the same month in 2020. FLA members are increasingly optimistic about the outlook and we expect to see a strong rebound in demand over the next year.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.