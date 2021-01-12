EXCLUSIVE: Second charge market predicts return to pre-pandemic levels in Q1

"We can now confidently state it's business as usual in Lockdown 3 for all lenders who were active at the end of 2020 – including several who are even predicting growth at the start of 2021."

The second charge lending market is seeing 'business as usual' during the third lockdown, with lenders predicting a return to pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2021, according to research from Loans Warehouse in partnership with Insights, Barcadia Media's independent market research portal.

The data shows that Q4 saw a doubling in lending volume over the preceding quarter, totalling £66.8 million.

Although this is a £13.4m decrease on November's figure, Loans Warehouse said this is "purely seasonal", noting that as a percentage it is just 2% below the same time period in 2019.

Average completion time across the industry dropped to 11 days, the lowest Loans Warehouse has recorded since the return of its Secured Loan Index.

Matt Tristram, managing director of Loans Warehouse, said: "In a confident sign of how second charge lending has adapted over the last 10 months, we can now confidently state it's business as usual in Lockdown 3 for all lenders who were active at the end of 2020 – including several who are even predicting growth at the start of 2021.

"We would even go so far as to continue to predict that Q1 of 2021 will see lending volume return to pre-pandemic levels as several lenders plan to release new product ranges in January and offer significant pricing decreases."

To see the full report, visit https://www.project-insights.co.uk/securedloanindex/december-2020.