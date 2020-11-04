FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Second charge market records highest business levels since March: FLA

Rozi Jones
|
4th November 2020
ball bounce back new launch grow up
"The second charge mortgage market continued to recover in September recording its highest monthly level of new business since March this year."

Second charge mortgage new business volumes fell by 40% in September compared to the same month in 2019, according to the latest data from the Finance and Leasing Association.

By value, second charge lending fell by 46% to £56m over the 12-month period.

Despite the fall, the second charge market recorded the highest monthly level of new business since March, before the effects of Covid-19 were seen.

In the three months to September, lending remains down 52% by volume and 57% by value compared to Q3 2019.

Fiona Hoyle, head of consumer and mortgage finance at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market continued to recover in September recording its highest monthly level of new business since March this year.

“As the UK enters a new phase of lockdown restrictions, lenders are continuing to do all they can to support customers during this challenging period. If customers are experiencing payment difficulties we urge them to contact their lender as soon as possible.”

 

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.