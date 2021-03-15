FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Second charge mortgage lending remains 46% below January 2020

Rozi Jones
|
15th March 2021
pound coins money scales balance business man hands
"We expect demand in this market to increase significantly during 2021 as consumer confidence improves."

New second charge mortgage lending fell by 46% in January 2021 compared with the same month in 2020, according to the latest figures from the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA).

The data shows that the number of new mortgages taken out in January was 1,302, down 40% year-on-year.

In the three months to January, second charge lending totalled £193m, a decrease of 38% compared to the same period a year ago. The total number of plans fell by 30% to 4,685.

In the 12 months to January, new lending totalled £680m, 46% below the previous 12 months.

Fiona Hoyle, director of consumer and mortgage finance at the FLA, said: “The fall in new business volumes in January is not surprising given the lockdown restrictions currently in place. We expect demand in this market to increase significantly during 2021 as consumer confidence improves.”

Geraldine Kilkelly, director of research and chief economist at the FLA, added: “A strong recovery in consumer spending is expected in the second half of 2021 supported in part by household savings. Our latest research also suggests that the UK consumer credit market will return to growth this year, with new business expected to increase by 13% in 2021 as a whole, and the quarterly level of new credit to return to pre-crisis levels in the final quarter of 2021.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.