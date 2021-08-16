FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Selina Finance launches flexible 80% LTV second charge product

Rozi Jones
|
16th August 2021
stretch extend flexible slinky
"We have created this flexible second charge product on the back of feedback from our intermediary partners and the demands of their clients."

Selina Finance has launched a flexible second charge mortgage up to 80% LTV.

The product has a headline rate of 5.70% with a maximum loan size of £1m and no early repayment charges. The loan works as either a standard term loan or a credit facility with a flexible period of up to five years during which borrowers can draw and repay funds whenever they choose.

There are no additional fees on further drawdowns. The monthly repayment amount is calculated on the outstanding amount, allowing the borrower to minimise their interest payable over the loan term. Third charges are also available with no rate-loading.

Stacey Woods, key account manager at Selina Finance, commented: “This marks an exciting addition to our range and we have created this flexible second charge product on the back of feedback from our intermediary partners and the demands of their clients. This is just one of many positive enhancements we have lined up for the latter part of 2021 as we continue to adapt and evolve our proposition to meet borrowers ever-changing needs. So, watch this space.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.