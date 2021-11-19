Shawbrook adds portfolio product to BTL range

Customers who meet the criteria will benefit from a reduced 5-year fixed rate of 4.09% up to 75% LTV.

This completes a full revamp of Shawbrook’s BTL offering, which has followed the launch of its new digital portal, MyShawbrook Buy-to-Let.

The lender says its refreshed product range is designed to support the 'entire spectrum of the buy-to-let market'.

Gavin Seaholme, Head of Sales at Shawbrook Bank, comments:

“We’ve gradually been enhancing our Buy-to-Let proposition to support the needs of the entire market. Firstly, with revolutionary technology that improves the application experience for all, and now with products that are carefully designed to suit the requirements of different borrower types."

“At Shawbrook we pride ourselves on striking the perfect balance of people and technology and now our products reflect that – offering the perfect blend of automation and specialist underwriting skills for each case, depending on its complexity.”