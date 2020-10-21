Shawbrook doubles funding line to specialist lender SDKA

"As we begin to look at a post-Covid future, I believe there are further exciting times on the horizon for SDKA."

Bridging finance specialist, SDKA, is accelerating its growth plans following a further funding boost from Shawbrook Bank.

Established in 2016, SDKA is a principle, specialist lender offering short-term bridge finance secured against both residential and commercial properties in England and Wales.

The Manchester-based firm has recently expanded its broker-network across the UK, enhanced its IT systems and increased its underwriting and legal operations.

Shawbrook provided a first round of funding in January this year and has now doubled that funding line with a further multi-million pound finance facility.

Kunal Mehta, managing director at SDKA, said: “Shawbrook’s confidence in SDKA demonstrates the quality and faith they have in our business and is testament to the strengths we have shown in our underwriting, the services we offer our clients and in the robust systems we have in place.

“In what has been an unusual year thanks to the impact of Covid-19, the dedication and commitment shown by our team has meant that we have supported more borrowers than ever before with our bridging finance. This is thanks to our ability to understand our clients, make quick but responsible decisions and, above all else, lend with speed.

“As we begin to look at a post-Covid future, I believe there are further exciting times on the horizon for SDKA. The increased funding line from Shawbrook, coupled with the continued autonomy and confidence they have shown in us to lend responsibly, will help to accelerate our growth.”

Paul Tagg, senior director of block discounting at Shawbrook, commented: “SDKA is relatively new to the short term bridging market, but thanks to its strong management, impressive tech solutions and quality systems it has already established itself as a stand-out provider of bridging finance to individuals and companies across England and Wales.

“What continues to impress Shawbrook is the quality of service they are able to offer their clients, with clear decision-making core to their proposition. SDKA is growing, and we are delighted to support their growth and development. We believe they have a very bright future.”

Tracey Floyd, director of block discounting at Shawbrook, added: “Shawbrook is delighted to support SDKA with an enhanced facility assisting the team to further support its clients. We’re pleased to be part of SDKA’s growth and look forward to continuing our work with Kunal and the team at SDKA.”