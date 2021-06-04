FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Shawbrook hits £1bn development finance milestone

Rozi Jones
|
4th June 2021
Terry Woodley Shawbrook
"Reaching £1 billion in development loans represents a significant milestone for our business."

Shawbrook Bank doubled the number of loans it made to property developers in the 12 months to April and has now lent more than £1 billion in development finance since launching the product in 2016.

The bank provided 92 loans over the period at a value of £380 million up from 44 (£180 million) in the previous 12 months.

Appetite for new developments accelerated through the pandemic resulting in a significant rise in funding requirements, particularly among smaller developers. Its loan volume to developers with debt requirements below £2.5 million almost tripled, funding 49 projects at a value of £56 million.

The milestone follows the bank’s acquisition of RateSetter’s peer-to-peer funded development finance business last December as it focuses on supporting more smaller developers.

Terry Woodley, managing director of development finance at Shawbrook Bank, said: “Reaching £1 billion in development loans represents a significant milestone for our business. The fact we have achieved it in less than five years is a testament to the strength of our product, the expertise of our team and our commitment to supporting developers across the sector through challenging periods.

“Appetite for property endured the pandemic. We’ve seen strong demand for funding from large developers delivering significant eco-developments and regeneration projects, to the smaller developers that need a specialist lender to understand how they operate and can work with them as they deliver schemes concurrently.

“Our customers are increasingly pushing boundaries to tackle the UK’s development challenges. As we target the next £1 billion, our focus will be championing the innovation that will ultimately lead to more sustainable and affordable developments in the years to come.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.