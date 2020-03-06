SimplyBiz Mortgages adds Hampshire Trust to panel

"I’m sure members will also be pleased to see HTB on board, as it provides solutions for complex specialist buy-to-let and residential bridging"

SimplyBiz Mortgages has added Hampshire Trust Bank to its lender panel.

Members will have access to the Bank’s range of specialist mortgage solutions for borrowers throughout England and Wales.

Martin Reynolds, CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “I’m happy to welcome Hampshire Trust Bank to the SimplyBiz Mortgages lender panel; the first of a number of new additions joining over the next few weeks. I’m sure members will also be pleased to see HTB on board, as it provides solutions for complex specialist buy-to-let and residential bridging, which is ideal for clients looking to expand, restructure or diversify their portfolios.”

Alex Upton, sales director at Hampshire Trust Bank, added: “We are rigorous in ensuring our partners are as committed to quality and service as we are and so we are delighted to have partnered with one of the UK’s leading mortgage clubs to deliver our innovative, specialist lending products to a wider audience of professional brokers.

"With the specialist lending landscape becoming ever more complex, brokers who make use of the full range of resources available to them will ensure they stay ahead of the curve and drive their business forward.”