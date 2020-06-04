FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Sirius Property Finance expands team

Rozi Jones
|
4th June 2020
Craig Hardiman-Scott Sirius
"We are working through a really tough set of circumstances at the moment, which makes it all the more important to have an excellent team who are fully committed to delivering the best solutions"

Sirius Property Finance has strengthened its team with the appointment of an experienced new associate.

Craig Hardiman-Scott joins Sirius from Pure Funding Solutions (PFS), where he was a director and joint owner for 18 years.

Craig said: “Nick Christofi really caught my attention when he started talking about the opportunities to work together with the team at Sirius Property Finance.

“Danny Churchill and I worked together for 18 years creating PFS and running the business as equal partners, and we’ve been friends for 30 years. So, the decision to move on was certainly not one that I took lightly. But after a few meetings with Nick I was clear that my decision to move, whilst a difficult one, was 100% right for me. I’d like to wish Danny and all of the team at PFS all the very best for the future. As one book closes a new one opens – and I can’t wait to start it.”

Nicholas Christofi, co-founder at Sirius Property Finance, added: “We are working through a really tough set of circumstances at the moment, which makes it all the more important to have an excellent team who are fully committed to delivering the best solutions for our clients and we’re delighted that Craig has chosen to join the team at Sirius. He has such an impressive track record and is really well-respected both within the industry and amongst clients. It’s another example of Sirius Property Finance going from strength to strength with the recruitment of some of the most experienced and expert individuals in the sector.”

