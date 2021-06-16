Sirius strengthens structured finance team

"Hari is very well known and respected within the structured finance space, and his skillset and expertise will further enhance a core division of our business.”"

Sirius Property Finance has strengthened its structured finance team with the appointment of Hari Patel.

Hari has worked in finance for 31 years with more than a decade of experience in property, including roles at Coreco Specialist Finance and Knight Frank. He joins Sirius as a senior associate to assist developers and property investors across various asset classes including residential, mixed use, PRS and senior living.

Nicholas Christofi, co-founder at Sirius Property Finance, said: “We are continuing to build an unrivalled team at Sirius and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to attract another industry heavy weight. Hari is very well known and respected within the structured finance space, and his skillset and expertise will further enhance a core division of our business.”

Hari Patel added: “It’s great to join a team with such a fantastic reputation as Sirius and I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience, expertise and professional network to add value to the business and its clients. I’ve developed a reputation for being tenacious with difficult cases and finding a solution where others have failed, and this is an approach that is shared by all of the team at Sirius.”