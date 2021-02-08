FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Smart Money returns to market with expanded proposition

Rozi Jones
|
8th February 2021
Specialist distributor Smart Money has returned to the market with a fresh proposition for introducers.

Along with its second charge offering, the company has expanded its bridging proposition and has relaunched a buy-to-let service for advisers with landlord customers wishing to refinance, expand or change to limited company status.

Managing director, Paul Crewe, said: “Smart Money can now provide a broader service to brokers, who want assistance in these key areas. We have the expertise and the lender contacts but most importantly we have the expertise in house, to assist where explanation and more detailed information is required.

“Don’t forget our referral service for second charge means that when you have recommended a second charge solution to a capital raising client, we can take over the process and support your customer by providing full compliant advice, seeing the case from application to completion, while keeping you fully informed, and then paying you a market leading procuration fee. Alternatively, if you prefer to give the advice you will receive the same procuration fee and support. Smart Money is looking forward to helping advisers across new channels of business.”

