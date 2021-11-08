FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
SoMo offers 90% off valuation costs in Black Friday deal

Rozi Jones
8th November 2021
"The last time we ran our Black Friday event, our BDMs' phones were ringing off the hook."

Bridging lender SoMo has announced an early Black Friday deal that will give borrowers a 90% refund on valuation costs over a 24-hour period.

To qualify, deals must be locked in and paid for before midnight on Sunday 21st November and SoMo Family members get exclusive access from Thursday 18th November.

SoMo recently announced a lending target of £250m over the next 12 months. To help reach this target, the Greater Manchester-based firm will be opening new premises in London with a dedicated London-based underwriting team.

SoMo’s managing director, Jamie Jolly, said: “The last time we ran our Black Friday event, our BDMs' phones were ringing off the hook. We locked in a record number of deals within the 24-hour window, without compromising the high-quality customer service of SoMo, which is always our priority.

“We want to make sure all our customers are getting the best deals from SoMo and this includes our borrowers. This limited time only deal is to say a big thank you to them.

“We’ve had a very successful year, lending more this year than we ever have in a calendar year, and we want to end 2021 with a bang.”

