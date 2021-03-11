FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Specialist Finance Centre announces growth and adviser recruitment plans

Rozi Jones
|
11th March 2021
Daniel Yeo Specialist Finance Centre
"Although second charge business is our main focus, this will only account for approximately 50–60% of all business, with the remainder being made up of bridging, buy-to-let and commercial mortgages."

Following its third year in operation, Specialist Finance Centre has moved to new offices in Cardiff Bay to facilitate its new growth strategy.

SFC has implemented a three year growth plan to recruit a total of 20 advisers by the end of 2024.

Daniel Yeo, founder and managing director of SFC, said: “With a current base of eight employed advisers, this provides the foundation blocks for my Cardiff-based business to forecast an annual contribution to the residential second charge industry of £75 million. Although second charge business is our main focus, this will only account for approximately 50–60% of all business, with the remainder being made up of bridging, buy-to-let and commercial mortgages. I have extremely exciting plans in this regard, which I shall be announcing shortly.

"The office move is our next natural step not only to allow room for current staff levels but also to compliment our growth plans over the next three years. It’s an extremely exciting time for the specialist finance market and likewise for SFC.”

