Specialist Finance Centre launches ‘SFC Solo’ adviser proposition

Cardiff-based Specialist Finance Centre has announced the launch of ‘SFC Solo’, offering advisers to work independently whilst under the protective infrastructure of a directly authorised business.

SFC plans to recruit 20 'solo' members by the end of 2024, doubling its adviser community. SFC’s recently announced office move will facilitate the 35 staff infrastructure which the firm aims to build over the next 36 months.

Managing director and founder of Specialist Finance Centre, Daniel Yeo, said: “I have kick-started SFC Solo with three such advisers, whose focus is on packaging unregulated bridging and commercial business.

“At Specialist Finance Centre, our approach is to offer not just an employed opportunity for regulated business, but also a self-employed opportunity with industry-leading commissions payable for generating and packaging ‘self-generated’, unregulated business. Allowing to maintain a focus on their unregulated business, SFC solo advisers can send their regulated clients to my offices in Cardiff Bay, over whom I have direct oversight."