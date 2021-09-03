Specialist Hub appoints sales executive to enhance broker offering

"His industry knowledge is exceptional, and he will allow us to expand our extensive range of funding products and branch out further in the specialist lending industry."

Specialist Hub has appointed John D’Cunha as its new sales and marketing executive.

Specialist Hub launched in 2004 and provides specialist financial products to mortgage brokers and intermediaries. Its portfolio of products ranges from specialist buy-to-let and HMOs, second charges, development loans and regulated and unregulated bridging loans.

John joins the firm from Bibby Financial Services and prior to that worked in commercial invoice and asset financing for over six years. He will bring his own experience as a former BDM and restructuring accountant to offer asset and invoice finance to Specialist Hub’s network of brokers and to his own portfolio of accountants, brokers, and finance specialists.

Managing director, Tony Sutton, said: “I am delighted to have John onboard the Specialist Hub team. His industry knowledge is exceptional, and he will allow us to expand our extensive range of funding products and branch out further in the specialist lending industry.”