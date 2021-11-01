FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Specialist Hub reveals rebrand

Rozi Jones
|
1st November 2021
Specialist Hub has today announced the first phase of its rebranding programme.

The company provides specialist financial products for mortgage brokers, IFAs, and other industry professionals, with over 30 years of experience in the specialist finance market.

Its specialist lending portfolio consists of commercial, bridging, development, specialist buy-to-let, secured loans, and invoice and stock finance.

Managing director, Tony Sutton, said: “We are excited to finally be able to share our new logo, in what is just the start of our rebranding journey. Over the coming months our website will also be changing to become more user friendly, efficient, and easier to navigate.

"Our new design and rebranding recognise the core values of Specialist Hub and how important the entire broker experience is to us as a company. We are confident that these changes will only further help and support us in the specialist lending industry.”

