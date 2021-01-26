Specialist lender SoMo bolsters senior team following rebrand

"I’m enjoying meeting more of the brilliant brokers and lenders who are seeking alternative specialist loans and working alongside them to harness new opportunities."

Specialist lender SoMo has appointed Jamie Jolly as managing director following its recent rebrand from BridgeCrowd.

Jolly, who has over 20 years’ experience in the lending sector, has joined from Revverbank, where he was head of real estate. He was previously head of the commercial specialist team at Together and had been with the business for nearly 15 years.

SoMo recently announced a significant funding line that will complement its crowd funding offering, allowing for further expansion.

Louis Alexander, CEO of SoMo, commented: “Jamie’s experience will be invaluable as we look to grow in 2021. His focus on the personal touch aligns with my vision for SoMo, and alongside his breadth of knowledge of the sector makes him a great fit to not only support the businesses evolution but our customers through the important year ahead.

"We pride ourselves on being a safe, sensible and secure lender and I know that with Jamie leading the team we will continue to lend this way.”

Jamie Jolly commented: “SoMo already has a fabulous team with over 150 years of combined experience in specialist lending and has achieved £132m in loans in just eight years.

"It was this bold ambition combined with a culture and mindset of truly understanding clients that attracted me to the role. With market leading products and the use of innovative technology that is ahead of the curve, SoMo brings something to the industry that’s been missing.

“The last twelve months have been challenging for the industry, but I’m optimistic about the possibilities of 2021 and I want us to be known as the relationship-focused lender which truly reflects the market we represent.

“It is crucial that we rally together as an industry, remaining open, transparent and collaborative. At SoMo we want to advocate for and lead with a culture of unity.

“With this in mind, I’m enjoying meeting more of the brilliant brokers and lenders who are seeking alternative specialist loans and working alongside them to harness new opportunities.”