Specialist Lending

Spring Finance returns to second charge mortgage market

Rozi Jones
|
8th March 2021
Spring Finance has announced its return to the second mortgage market.

The second charge mortgage lender, who specialises in credit repair products, withdrew its range in March 2020 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Head of sales, Graeme Wade, commented: "Following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, Spring made a tough decision to temporarily withdraw from accepting new business and focus our attention on ensuring Spring's existing customers were looked after during the unpredictable and unprecedented times we all faced.

"Our team at Spring have done, and continue to do, an amazing job in understanding and finding suitable solutions to the problems some Spring customers faced following the nationwide shutdowns. We feel that now is the right time to re-launch Spring's second mortgage product offering, albeit with a cautious approach, to our valued broker partners.

"With the road map now in place we can all see the light at the end of the tunnel. Spring's doors are back open and we look forward once again to making those complex cases simple.”

