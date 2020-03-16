TFG Capital joins the ASTL

"As with all of our members, TFG Capital has demonstrated a customer focus and commitment to high standards that will help to advance the reputation of the industry."

TFG Capital has become the latest lender to join the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL).

TFG Capital launched in August 2014 to provide funding to companies and high net worth individuals and has advanced more than £90m in loans since its inception.

James Mortimore, MD of TFG Capital, said: “We are delighted to be accepted as a member of the ASTL. At TFG we are committed to our clients and our industry and we look forward to working with the ASTL and its members moving forward.”

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, added: “We are delighted to welcome TFG Capital as the latest lender to join the ASTL. As with all of our members, TFG Capital has demonstrated a customer focus and commitment to high standards that will help to advance the reputation of the industry. We look forward to welcoming new lenders in future weeks as the short term lending sector, and the ASTL, continues to go from strength to strength.”