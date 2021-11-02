The Loans Engine integrates first and second charge sourcing

"Incorporating our specialist first charge range gives us the edge to help intermediaries find the very best option for their client – with ease, accuracy and a clear audit trail."

The Loans Engine has announced that its in-house second charge sourcing system is now fully integrated with its range of specialist first charge lenders.

The firm can now offer side-by-side sourcing and comparison of specialist mortgage products through its Nexus system.

Andrew Turner, founder and chairman at The Loans Engine, said: “This truly is an exciting next step for our fantastic in-house technology. Nexus is well established as a market leading second charge sourcing tool, and incorporating our specialist first charge range gives us the edge to help intermediaries find the very best option for their client – with ease, accuracy and a clear audit trail.

“Nexus truly is unique. It has been through iterations to adapt to the needs of the post-MCD world, providing a stable, high specification solution to serve clients and intermediaries alike.

“At the heart of Nexus is a highly complex and detailed ‘rules engine’. This is maintained and updated daily to reflect the ever changing criteria, both published and unpublished, of our lender panel, giving us accurate and up to date insight in to where a case can be placed.

“Our aim is to provide the best outcome on every case. We can now source at the same immense speed, but with 1st charge capital raising options from our specialist residential lenders compared simultaneously to our second charge solutions."