Together appoints head of field sales

Together has appointed Sean Williams as its new head of field sales.

Sean will take up his new role later this month, leading Together's professional sector and auction teams.

Sean started his career with Yorkshire Bank in Halifax in 1983 as a 16-year-old clerk and worked his way up through the ranks, most recently as the regional head of customer banking for CYBG (Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banking Group) in Manchester and the North West.

Sean decided to leave CYBG when it rebranded as Virgin Money UK last year.

Sean said: “I can’t wait to get started. I have long been familiar with the business and its impressive growth trajectory, as well as the strong customer ethos and culture that underpins it – and I have a lot of admiration for what’s been achieved so far. It’s a fast-paced and dynamic organisation and I’m looking forward to helping realise its great ambitions for the future.

“It was a huge decision to leave the organisation having been there all of my career but I was ready for a new challenge and I’m relishing taking up an exciting new growth opportunity with Together and working with a great team.”

Chris Baguley, commercial managing director at Together, added: “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new position, having worked in senior banking with CYBG for many years. This will help him support and grow our commercial business, which has seen tremendous success over the past few years.”