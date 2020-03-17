Together hires underwriting expert

"We’re delighted to welcome Clare onto the team as we expand our focus on Together+ and strengthen our presence across the UK."

Together has expanded its broker relationship team with the appointment of underwriting expert Clare Sadler.

As a field underwriting specialist, she will focus on cases from Together+ members, which is an exclusive programme designed to build strong relationships with a group of professional partners.

Clare will be based in the South East, responsible for applications submitted to the lender.

She has more than 20 years of industry experience, with previous roles at Landbay, Foundation Home Loans and Solent Mortgage Services Limited. Prior to that, she spent more than six years as an account manager for Nationwide Building Society.

Clare said: “I have been offered a fantastic opportunity and bring a wealth of experience with me. The key thing that attracted me to Together is the common sense approach to underwriting – if a deal makes good business sense, we can look at it.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started and excited to be working across the whole product range. Relationships in this industry are so important to build trust, improve knowledge and increase business - and these are the areas I’ll be focusing on.”

Tanya Elmaz, national underwriting specialist manager at Together, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Clare onto the team as we expand our focus on Together+ and strengthen our presence across the UK.”