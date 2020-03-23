FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Toorak Capital joins the ASTL

Toorak Capital funds small balance business purpose residential, multi-unit and mixed-use loans.

Rozi Jones
|
23rd March 2020
Vic Jannels
"We're excited to be a part of ASTL, they share our commitment to upholding the highest credit standards and customer service."

Real estate capital provider, Toorak Capital Partners, has joined the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL).

Toorak Capital Partners funds small balance business purpose residential, multi-unit and mixed-use loans throughout the USA and the UK.

Tim Marsh, director at Toorak Capital Partners, said: “We're excited to be a part of ASTL, they share our commitment to upholding the highest credit standards and customer service. As Toorak continues to expand its lender network across the UK, we look forward to working with ASTL and its members to advance the interest of short-term lenders and the borrowers they serve.”

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, added: “I’d like to welcome Toorak Capital Partners as the latest member to the ASTL. There are plenty of opportunities in the bridging market for lenders and brokers to provide solutions to consumers, and the commitment of capital providers like Toorak Capital Partners to maintaining high standards will help to advance the reputation of our sector as it continues to grow.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.