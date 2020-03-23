Toorak Capital joins the ASTL

"We're excited to be a part of ASTL, they share our commitment to upholding the highest credit standards and customer service."

Real estate capital provider, Toorak Capital Partners, has joined the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL).

Toorak Capital Partners funds small balance business purpose residential, multi-unit and mixed-use loans throughout the USA and the UK.

Tim Marsh, director at Toorak Capital Partners, said: “We're excited to be a part of ASTL, they share our commitment to upholding the highest credit standards and customer service. As Toorak continues to expand its lender network across the UK, we look forward to working with ASTL and its members to advance the interest of short-term lenders and the borrowers they serve.”

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, added: “I’d like to welcome Toorak Capital Partners as the latest member to the ASTL. There are plenty of opportunities in the bridging market for lenders and brokers to provide solutions to consumers, and the commitment of capital providers like Toorak Capital Partners to maintaining high standards will help to advance the reputation of our sector as it continues to grow.”