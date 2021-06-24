United Trust Bank appoints new BDM to asset finance team

"She will play an important role in the sales team as we continue to develop our presence in the larger loans sector"

United Trust Bank has appointed Kerry Stuart as a business development manager as it continues to expand its asset finance division.

Kerry has over 20 years’ experience in the asset finance industry, most recently working with Metro Bank as business development director where she managed a majority of their key accounts with particular focus on serving HNWI and SME customers. During her career she has also worked at Renaissance Asset Finance, Conister Bank and Bank of Scotland.

Kerry Stuart said: “UTB has a highly experienced asset finance team and they’ve established a superb reputation amongst brokers for their approach to credit and the close relationships they build with supporting broker partners. This collaborative way of working and commercial approach to underwriting enables them to agree deals many other lenders wouldn’t. The quality of UTB’s credit managers, operations team and BDMs is outstanding, with the high levels of service and swift payouts being a real USP amongst the broker community. I’m looking forward to working once again with Nathan and helping him and the team achieve their ambitious growth plans.”

Nathan Mollett, head of asset finance, added: “We are extremely busy and writing record levels of new business so Kerry couldn’t be joining us at a better time. Kerry is highly experienced and already well known in the AF industry, and she will play an important role in the sales team as we continue to develop our presence in the larger loans sector and receive increasing numbers of proposals to fund and refinance higher value cars. Having worked closely with Kerry at Metro I’m delighted to have her join the UTB team.”