United Trust Bank expands asset finance operations team

United Trust Bank has expanded its asset finance operations team with four new appointments.

The four new appointments are Alice Robins, who has joined the Bank from Aldermore, Shalini Karsan who has joined from DLL and Jason White and Rob Bracher who both previously worked at PCF Bank.

UTB has made ten new appointments since the start of the year including Louise McIntosh who joined the Bank in the summer in a new head of operations role.

Louise McIntosh commented: “UTB is well known for its high standards of broker service and our aim is to get deals paid out in line with the customer’s requirements followed quickly by the broker commission. Alice, Shalini, Jason and Rob have joined us at an exciting time with demand for UTB funding growing quickly. Their experience and knowledge have enabled them to get straight on with the job, ensuring that our brokers continue to receive the service and support they need despite us transacting record volumes of new business.

"When a swift pay-out is vital, assuming a broker gives us all the documents requested early in the day, we’ll complete the admin quickly and do all we can to get the funds to their customer on the same day. At present, we’re delivering 24 hour pay outs 90% of the time, which we know is well ahead of many of our competitors. However, our aim by the end of the year is to be hitting that mark every single time.”