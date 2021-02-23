FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

United Trust Bank increases maximum bridging LTV to 70%

Rozi Jones
|
23rd February 2021
Mike Walters UTB
"We believe that the time is right to increase our maximum LTV appetite to support the market even further"

United Trust Bank has increased the maximum LTV available across its entire suite of regulated and non-regulated bridging loans to 70%.

This includes property improvement loans for heavy refurbishment and conversion projects.

United Trust Bank offers first charge bridging rates from 0.48% on loan sizes between £125,000 and £15m.

It also offers a new fast track bridging process for qualifying loans, with AVMs and dual legal representation available.

Mike Walters, sales director at United Trust Bank, commented: “We remained open for business throughout the pandemic, introducing many product, criteria and digital enhancements to help property finance intermediaries write more business.

"We believe that the time is right to increase our maximum LTV appetite to support the market even further and you can expect to see more positive changes from UTB over the next few months as we respond to the changing environment and increasing confidence.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

