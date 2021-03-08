United Trust Bank makes five appointments to development finance team

"These appointments co-incide with increased demand for development finance facilities generated by the launch of the £250m Housing Accelerator fund with Homes England."

United Trust Bank has made five appointments to its development finance team in response to increasing demand for property finance from house builders and developers across England and Wales.

Simon Cartwright, Kerry Cooney, Ashley Collier and Davinder Birthee have joined UTB from other lenders and Anna Wojtowicz has been promoted from her previous role as senior case manager. They will be working directly with house builders and developers providing bespoke development funding solutions.

Simon Cartwright has over 30 years’ financial services experience having previously worked for Assetz Capital, Handelsbanken, HSBC and RBS. He has been appointed a senior property development manager and will be primarily supporting clients across the Midlands.

Kerry Cooney has joined UTB from Oblix Capital and during her 16 years in banking has also held real estate sector roles with Arbuthnot Latham and Bank of Ireland. As a property development manager, she will support customers in London, the South East and East of England.

Ashley Collier joins UTB from Assetz Capital and has previously worked at Royal Bank of Scotland in various property development roles from monitoring to risk management and credit. He will work with customers in the North West, North Wales and the Midlands.

Davinder Birthee will focus on the Midlands, Yorkshire, Humber and the North East. Davinder joins UTB from Barclays Real Estate where for the last six years he has been a relationship support manager.

Anna Wojtowicz has been a senior case manager in UTB’s development finance team for the last four years and has previously worked at Bank Leumi, Allied Irish Bank and Wells Fargo. In her new role, she will support clients in London, the South and East of England.

Adam Bovingdon, senior director of property development at United Trust Bank, commented: “Simon, Kerry, Ashley, Davinder and Anna bring many years of collective knowledge and experience to the team and most importantly a desire to build strong, long term relationships supporting the building activities of developers and house builders across the regions.

“These appointments co-incide with increased demand for development finance facilities generated by the launch of the £250m Housing Accelerator fund with Homes England. With this and other exciting announcements to come in the year ahead, now is the right time to strengthen the team and these appointments ensure we are well placed to support our brokers and customers in 2021.”