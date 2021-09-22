UTB expands ‘Fast-Track’ bridging criteria with larger loans and higher LTVs

"The expanded criteria will allow even more brokers and customers to benefit from the lightning quick turnaround the service provides."

United Trust Bank has expanded the criteria for its Fast-Track bridging service, which launched to brokers in February this year.

The maximum loan size has increased from £500k to £750k and the maximum LTV from 55% to 60%.

UTB’s Fast-Track service is delivered by a dedicated team within its bridging division. The aim of the streamlined service is to take bridging loan applications meeting the qualifying criteria through a simplified ‘light touch’ underwriting and administration process to make it even quicker and easier for brokers to get loans approved and paid out.

Brokers can create their own terms, DIPs and ESIS using UTB’s self-service broker portal, by or liaising with the in-house Fast-Track team if they prefer.

Owen Bentley, head of bridging sales at United Trust Bank, commented: “We’ve been delighted by the amazing response and feedback we’ve had from brokers since launching Fast-Track to the wider market earlier this year and the expanded criteria will allow even more brokers and customers to benefit from the lightning quick turnaround the service provides. Fast-Track underlines UTB’s position in the market as a go-to lender for all brokers’ bridging requirements, regardless of complexity.

“We’re always talking to brokers and looking for ways to make bridging simpler and more accessible and Fast-Track appears to have really hit the spot. We know how competitive the market is and we’ll continue to support brokers with innovative solutions backed by skilled people dedicated to helping them place and complete more business.”