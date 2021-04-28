UTB seeks new head of sales as Keith Sangwin retires

"I have seen the asset finance industry adapt to the changing economic and legislative landscape many times and always come out stronger; a clear testament to the people who work within it."

United Trust Bank has begun the search for a new head of sales for its asset finance division following Keith Sangwin’s decision to retire at the end of August.

Keith Sangwin’s career spans more than 40 years. As sales director at Barclays Asset Finance, he created and managed their Asset Line offering, taking that business to £250m of annual volume within four years. During this time, he also established Barclays’ broker division before holding sales director roles at both BNP and Aldermore.

Keith joined UTB in 2015 and since then he has developed the asset finance sales team.

Announcing his retirement, Keith Sangwin said: “I entered the industry at the age of 21 attracted by a company car and the chance to see if I could sell for a living. Thankfully, things worked out and here we are over 40 years later. I feel privileged to have had such an interesting and varied career in asset finance, primarily focused on customers and sales. I have worked with lots of amazing people, many of whom will remain friends after I leave the industry.

“I have seen the asset finance industry adapt to the changing economic and legislative landscape many times and always come out stronger; a clear testament to the people who work within it.

"As I leave United Trust Bank to take a more leisurely path, I leave a bank with a great future, a tremendous culture and one I have thoroughly enjoyed working for.”

Nathan Mollett, head of asset finance at United Trust Bank, commented: “Keith has had an incredible career in asset finance and is held in very high regard throughout the industry. It’s not often that you get the opportunity to work with someone as experienced as Keith and it’s been a privilege to work with him and learn from him in the short time we’ve been colleagues at UTB. I’m sad to see Keith go of course, but after 40 years hard work, he’s thoroughly earned the right to call it quits and spend more time with his family, enjoy his new bike and improve his golf! I hope he enjoys a long and happy retirement.

“The search is now on to find our next head of sales. We have exciting plans for our asset finance business, but applicants will be aware that Keith leaves some very large shoes to fill.”

Harley Kagan, CEO at United Trust Bank, added: “Keith has played an important role in establishing UTB as a professional and dependable asset finance funder. When he joined the Bank, his reputation was already well established. Keith knew what he wanted to achieve and our culture and commitment to broker service appealed to him after many years spent in more corporate environments. I know he feels he made the right decision and I’m delighted he chose to spend the last years of his outstanding career with UTB. We’re a better asset finance business for it. On behalf of the Bank, we wish him a healthy and happy retirement.”