UTB targets larger asset finance transactions with new hire

United Trust Bank has appointed Oliver Hobday as an underwriter in its asset finance credit team, supporting its plans to offer higher value facilities of up to £2m.

Oliver joins UTB from Hampshire Trust Bank where he was head of flow credit. He has previously held roles in credit teams at BNP Paribas and BMW Financial Services.

Oliver Hobday said: “The opportunity to work at UTB with Nathan and the team was too good to pass up. UTB has an excellent reputation for delivering outstanding broker service, building long term relationships and supporting brokers through thick and thin. The Bank has some challenging targets for 2021 and I’m confident that I can make a significant contribution to their success. Direct contact with brokers is one part of the job I really enjoy, and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with my numerous broker colleagues, establishing new contacts through UTB and getting the ball rolling with some larger deals.”

Nathan Mollett, head of asset finance, commented: “2021 is going to be an exciting year for UTB’s asset finance business and Oliver’s experience will be invaluable in helping us to deliver against some ambitious growth plans. Giving brokers direct access to underwriters is one of UTB’s unique selling points so having someone join who is already well known to a lot of brokers is a distinct advantage. Oliver will also be supporting our plan to offer larger facilities up to £2m and he will be working closely with some of our key broker partners to provide these substantial transactions more frequently.”