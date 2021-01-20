West One joins the Society for Mortgage Professionals

"As part of West One’s expansion into both short and longer-term lending last year, we felt it was important to show that we work to high professional standards."

West One has become the first specialist lender to join the Society for Mortgage Professionals (SMP) as an associate firm.

The SMP, which is part of the Chartered Insurance Institute, aims to raise professional standards among brokers in the mortgage and protection sector.

Being an associate firm demonstrates West One’s commitment to a Code of Ethics set around eight core principles. These range from acting in the best interests of clients to ensuring ongoing training and professional development of staff and being committed to diversity and inclusion. Associate firms are also expected to embrace a corporate social responsibility policy and adhere to transparent governance standards and processes.

West One rebranded last month having developed from being a bridging lender for the past ten years to offering development finance, buy-to-let and second charge mortgages.

Marie Grundy, managing director of second charges at West One, commented: “As part of West One’s expansion into both short and longer-term lending last year, we felt it was important to show that we work to high professional standards. Our associate firm membership with the SMP is another way we can demonstrate to brokers and clients our commitment to quality service, integrity, trust and fairness.”

Keith Richards, chief membership officer of the SMP, added: “West One is the first specialist lender to become an associate firm of the SMP and we would encourage other forward-looking lenders to consider the benefits of promoting associating and becoming part of a united mortgage profession.

“The more high-quality firms who join the society, the more united we can be in ensuring standards in the mortgage advice sector are trusted and improved upon. We value the commitment and hard work of all our members who demonstrate their professionalism by adhering to our Code of Ethics and eight core principles of association.”