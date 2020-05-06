West One Loans enhances second charge range

"This latest set of changes validates our commitment to our broker partners seeking to support those customers who are able to demonstrate long term affordability."

West One Loans has announced series of enhancements to its second charge product range.

The lender has reintroduced its buy-to-let second charge product range and will now accept applications from self-employed borrowers up to 75% LTV.

AVMs are now available up to 65% LTV on West One's Apex 1 plans and restrictions on acceptable loan purposes have been removed.

Marie Grundy, sales director for West One, said: “I am extremely proud that West One has continued to support the second charge market during turbulent times. This latest set of changes validates our commitment to our broker partners seeking to support those customers who are able to demonstrate long term affordability.

"We have always looked for opportunities to provide access to products for underserved borrowers, with our buy to let second charge range being a great example of this, but this takes on increased significance at a time when product options across the sector are in shorter supply.”