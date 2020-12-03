FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

West One opens proposition to whole of market with four new product categories

Rozi Jones
|
3rd December 2020
"This brand refresh allows us to better communicate our offering to a wider audience, and provides a launch pad for further growth in 2021"

West One Loans has revealed a new brand and proposition, offering a ‘one stop shop’ for specialist property lending products.

The lender, which previously distributed through a limited network of key relationships for over ten years, will now open its proposition to the whole market, including networks and clubs.

Originally a bridging specialist, West One now offers four product categories: bridging loans, development finance, buy-to-let, and second charge mortgages.

For the relaunch, West One has redesigned its website which now carries improved detail on the product ranges available. It will also include case studies of West One’s complex client situations and offer additional guides and information to help brokers to understand the product range in detail and how best to deal with West One Loans.

Haley McPherson, marketing director of West One’s parent company, Enra Specialist Finance, said: “We are excited to launch West One's rebrand to the specialist lending market and the wider finance industry. For over ten years we have quietly distributed our products through a network of specialist introducers and formed deep relationships over many years.

“Despite the pandemic, 2020 has been another strong, profitable year for the business with our first public securitisation, renewed commitments from our funding partners, and the launch of our complex buy-to-let range. This brand refresh allows us to better communicate our offering to a wider audience, and provides a launch pad for further growth in 2021, particularly as we look to grow nationwide distribution further through networks and clubs.”

