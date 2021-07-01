West One raises development finance loan limit to £15m

"As we’ve grown our development finance business over the past three years, the developers we’ve lent to have also expanded their businesses and moved from smaller to larger projects."

West One Loans has increased its maximum development finance loan size from £10m to £15m.

West One lends up to 65% LTGDV and 85% LTC on its development finance range, available for experienced developers (minimum of two completed projects) across England and Wales.

Guy Murray, head of development finance at West One, commented: “As we’ve grown our development finance business over the past three years, the developers we’ve lent to have also expanded their businesses and moved from smaller to larger projects.

“We made these changes to ensure we continue offering competitive products to our customers, so they don’t need to find an alternative solution in financing larger development sites.”