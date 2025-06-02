Level-up with Roma: Choosing the right solicitor for your bridging or development finance transaction

When it comes to bridging or development finance, having the right legal partner isn’t just helpful — it’s essential. Legal processes can make or break a deal, and in the fast-paced world of short-term finance, delays can mean missed opportunities.

At Roma Finance, we see first-hand how the right solicitor can expedite deals, ensure compliance, and support smooth collaboration between borrower and lender.

Why specialism matters

Not all solicitors are created equal — especially when it comes to short-term finance. You need someone who lives and breathes bridging and development finance. A solicitor who doesn’t specialise in this area may over-complicate the process, provide unnecessary documentation, or simply not move at the required pace.

Roma’s recommendation is simple: work with solicitors who understand the nuances of property finance and focus on what matters to get the deal done efficiently.

Location, timing and communication

Choosing a solicitor who is local to either the client or the property can make a difference — particularly when it comes to document signing and navigating local regulations.

Equally important is time. Solicitors must have a clear understanding of your deadlines. Whether it's a 28-day auction purchase or a tight refinance schedule, responsiveness is non-negotiable.

Good solicitors keep their eyes on the clock. Make sure they’re fully briefed on your completion date from day one.

Title insurance as a strategic tool

One of the most powerful tools in Roma’s legal process is title insurance. Used not just as a safeguard but as a strategic enabler, title insurance allows deals to progress faster by reducing the need for exhaustive legal checks.

At Roma, we treat title insurance as a sword rather than a shield. It lets us focus on the essentials and get funds into the borrower’s hands quickly.

In fast-moving scenarios like auction purchases, this approach is invaluable. Title insurance helps mitigate risks from unforeseen title issues, protecting all parties involved while shaving valuable days off the timeline.

Questions to ask your solicitor

When selecting a solicitor, borrowers should consider these essential questions:

- Do you have two SRA-approved managers? This is a requirement for lenders like Roma when using title insurance.

- Can your firm handle quick turnarounds? Bridging and development deals often demand fast completions.

- Do you have experience in short-term lending? Understanding the industry reduces friction and minimises delays.

Build your power team

Roma advocates for creating a 'power team' around each project. This includes your broker, solicitor, lender, surveyor, and any other professionals with relevant expertise. With the right team in place, borrowers can confidently navigate even the most complex transactions.

Final thoughts

- Use title insurance strategically to accelerate completions and manage risk.

- Specialist solicitors are essential for navigating the complexity of short-term lending.

- Speed, communication, and location all contribute to a successful transaction.

- Experience in bridging/development finance is a must when choosing legal support.

At Roma Finance, we believe great outcomes start with great partnerships. Choosing the right solicitor is one of the most important decisions a borrower can make — and it can be the difference between a stalled project and a successful investment.