Mythbusting #3: Speed vs. service – Why fast turnaround times in conveyancing don’t have to compromise quality

Let’s bust one of the most persistent myths in the mortgage and property market: that speed and quality in conveyancing are somehow distant bedfellows. It’s a damaging assumption, and one that continues to shape how advisers and clients think about the process. But it’s wrong. And if we’re serious about delivering better outcomes for clients, brokers, lenders and conveyancers alike, we need to change that mindset.

Of course, no one is denying that transactions are taking longer to complete than they did in years gone by. The data shows it. The market feels it. And anyone working with clients knows it from experience. But let’s be honest - this isn’t all down to the conveyancers, and pretending otherwise just avoids the real issues. In many ways, it’s a credit to conveyancers that more transactions aren’t slower than they already are, given the pressures they’re under.

Look at the demands placed on firms today. Lenders, particularly the growing number of specialist ones, are layering on more conditions, more documentation, more back and forth, all of which has to be managed by the conveyancer. This isn't red tape for the sake of it; it’s the nature of a mortgage market that’s increasingly diverse and complex, and it’s up to the legal side to keep pace.

Then we have regulatory changes like the Building Safety Act. This has significantly expanded the workload for firms dealing with certain property types, adding extra steps, certifications and confirmations. These aren’t optional, and they’re not time-neutral. Every new regulation adds minutes, hours, days to the overall process.

Staffing, too, plays a major part. The conveyancing sector has faced an uphill battle in recruiting and retaining good staff. Those with experience are in short supply, and those without, need training and support before they’re fully productive. That inevitably leads to increased pressure on the existing workforce, who are trying to manage large caseloads while upholding service levels.

So yes, transaction times have worsened. But the idea that nothing can be done about it - that this is just the new normal and we all have to accept it - is where another real myth lies. Because there are things that can be done. And a lot of them start well before the conveyancer is even instructed.

One of the biggest and least talked about issues can be the lack of proper conveyancing advice. Too often, clients are still left to their own devices when choosing a solicitor. They might pick someone local, someone cheap, or someone recommended by a friend, of a friend, of a friend. That firm might not have the capacity, the knowledge, or the systems in place to deal with, what can be, an increasingly specialist and complex transaction.

That’s when things start to go wrong. And crucially, that’s when the adviser loses all visibility and control over what should still be part of the client’s journey. They get left out of the loop, and when the process slows down or stalls, they can’t help. Worse still, they get blamed.

That’s why it’s so important advisers don’t simply step back when it comes to conveyancing. By being involved - by advising, recommending or at least signposting to a specialist - they can have a major impact on the outcome. A quality conveyancer with the right sector expertise and enough resource will not just do a better job, they’ll do it faster. It means fewer errors, fewer hold-ups, better communication, and ultimately, a smoother, swifter completion.

And let’s not forget the adviser benefits, too. When things go quickly and smoothly, everyone gets paid faster. Workflows improve. Pipeline turnover increases. Clients are happier. There’s less chasing, less firefighting, fewer complaints. Everyone wins.

This also ties directly into the FCA’s Consumer Duty, which emphasises the importance of holistic advice and the responsibility advisers have to act in the client’s best interests across the board. Advisers might not be conveyancers, but they one of the few regulated professional a client deals with during the entire process. That makes their guidance critical.

The Consumer Duty makes clear advisers should be helping clients navigate not just the mortgage, but the full home-buying or remortgaging experience. In my view, that should include helping them avoid poor service and unnecessary delays caused by ill-suited conveyancing choices.

Yes, there’s a debate to be had about whether the FCA’s latest Consultation Paper waters down some of those original intentions, but the principle remains: advisers are there to deliver value, and value doesn’t stop at the mortgage offer.

It’s time to stop pretending that quality service is the enemy of speed. The truth is, slow service comes from poor infrastructure, inadequate resource, and firms taking on more than they can handle. Good conveyancers, with the right expertise and capacity – like those on our panel - can and do deliver quality at speed. It’s up to advisers to point the client in the right direction to benefit from them.