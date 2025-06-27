Why the UK continues to attract overseas investors

"[If] lenders want to serve this market effectively, they must be prepared to move beyond a ‘tick-box’ mentality"

The country’s reputation for political stability, legal transparency and consistent rental returns positions it as one of the most sought-after destinations for foreign nationals seeking to diversify their portfolios and mitigate risk.

At GB Bank, we’ve seen this demand first-hand. Over the past 12 months, there’s been a notable increase in enquiries and applications from overseas buyers, including expatriates, professional landlords, and globally wealthy individuals. These investors tend to be highly strategic, often with complex requirements that fall outside the remit of traditional high-street lenders. That’s precisely why we’ve evolved our offering—to make it easier for foreign nationals to access tailored property finance that meets their specific needs.

Our expanded Buy to Let proposition is designed to provide greater flexibility and wider accessibility. We now offer loans of up to £20 million, with a maximum loan-to-value of 75%, irrespective of whether applicants have a UK income or own property in the country. We’ve also removed minimum income thresholds and welcome first-time landlords, subject to a loan cap of £7.5 million. Additionally, we’re able to finance a wide variety of property types—including HMOs, multi-unit blocks, and mixed-use developments—with no restrictions on bedroom or unit counts.

Recognising the nuances of international finance, we are also happy to lend to Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and trusts, provided they meet our due diligence standards. We understand that overseas investors may hold their assets in offshore structures and require finance partners who can take a considered, case-by-case approach to underwriting.

These criteria enhancements are not just about expanding our own capabilities—they reflect a wider trend. UK property continues to exhibit strong fundamentals that appeal to global investors. The ongoing imbalance between housing supply and demand sustains competitive rental yields, while favourable Sterling exchange rates have offered a comparatively low-cost entry point for foreign capital.

Recent data from lettings and estate agent Benham and Reeves illustrates this growing interest. Their latest research shows that by the end of 2024, 189,793 properties in England and Wales were owned by overseas buyers—representing a 2.6% rise on 2023. Hong Kong nationals continue to dominate this sector, followed closely by buyers from Singapore, the United States, the UAE and China.

This steady demand underscores a key point: international appetite for UK property shows no signs of waning. But if lenders want to serve this market effectively, they must be prepared to move beyond a ‘tick-box’ mentality. That means offering bespoke underwriting, appreciating the intricacies of global financial structures, and being agile enough to provide timely, tailored finance solutions.

The UK remains a global hub for real estate investment—and with good reason. As long as investors continue to see long-term value and stability in this market, we believe it’s our role, as a specialist bank, to remove barriers, unlock potential, and provide expert support throughout the investment journey.