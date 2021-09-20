Sirius appoints new head of sales in series of senior hires

"I would like to congratulate Craig and Leoni on their new roles, which are both richly deserved and a testament to their ongoing hard work and commitment to the business."

Sirius Property Finance has announced a number of new roles, growing its team by 35% in the last year.

Craig Hardiman-Scott, formerly a senior associate in the structured finance team, has been named as head of sales, while Leoni Alexandrou has been promoted from head of operations to director of operations as she takes on a wider business role as part of the management team.

Managing director of Sirius Property Finance, Nicholas Christofi, commented: “First, I would like to congratulate Craig and Leoni on their new roles, which are both richly deserved and a testament to their ongoing hard work and commitment to the business. I’d also like to take the chance to welcome all of our new recruits, who have been quick to adapt to our culture and focus on the highest levels of client service.

“It has been a challenging year for everyone, but there have also been opportunities to help individuals and businesses to secure the finance they have needed to navigate this difficult period and fund their objectives. I am very proud and pleased that we have been able to deliver on those opportunities and continue to grow the business in such a robust way.”