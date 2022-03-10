FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
SoMo announce new free legals 'lock-in' deal

Bridging loan firm, SoMo, has announced the launch of a new incentive that will see it pay up to £2,000 of legal fees if brokers ‘lock-in’ a deal by midnight on Monday 4th of April.

Warren Lewis
10th March 2022
Jamie Jolly - SoMo

According to SoMo, the deal aims to enable brokers to provide borrowers with a worthwhile incentive at a time when we're seeing huge price rises across fuel, food, energy, and the general cost of living.

Jamie Jolly, SoMo’s managing director, explains: “As SoMo doesn’t ask for legal fees upfront, it’s a win-win situation. If Borrowers don’t complete, they’ll never have to put their hands in their pockets for legals and if they do, they’ll get up to £2,000 back – what’s not to love?

“We work closely with our brokers and fully understand the broker–borrower relationship, which is why we’ll continue to provide incentives that get deals over the line. Borrowers won’t only benefit from a brilliant deal but also our range of innovative products and first-class customer service.”

In addition to the newly launched ‘lock-in’ deal, SoMo Family members have the added bonus of being entered into a prize draw to win, for themselves, the cost of the legal fees being paid to their borrower.

Jamies adds: “With only 51 members in the SoMo Family, there’s a good chance of winning up to £2,000!”

