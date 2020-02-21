TSB offers payment holidays to flood victims

"We hope to help alleviate any concern they have with their financial commitments so that they can concentrate on more important issues at hand."

TSB has announced plans to offer immediate financial support to customers impacted by the recent flooding across England and Wales.

TSB staff are also providing additional support for those in need through its local branches.

Mortgage customers can apply for a repayment holiday for up to two months.

Savings customers can waive early closure fees on fixed rate ISA products and surrender fixed bond policies early to gain access to their money.

Customers can also request an emergency credit limit increase or an increased cash withdrawal limit for up to £500 on current accounts.

Earlier this week, NatWest introduced similar measures to help support customers who have been affected by flooding, including mortgage and loan repayment deferrals for up to three months.

TSB’s customer banking director, Robin Bulloch said: “Our thoughts go out to those people in England and Wales who have been affected by the flooding. At TSB, we understand that times like these can be extremely hard - emotionally, physically but also financially. By offering support to our customers, we hope to help alleviate any concern they have with their financial commitments so that they can concentrate on more important issues at hand.

“We would urge any of our customers who have been affected by the flood events to contact us directly so that we can help them.”