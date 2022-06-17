West One appoints new bridging BDMs to boost northern business volumes

Adam and Cameron have West One as Business Development Manager and Regional Development Manager, respectively and both bring vast experience in the bridging and development sectors, and are tasked with developing relationships and new business in the north.

Adam has more than eight years’ experience in the bridging and second charge markets. Prior to joining he held similar roles at Bridging Finance Solutions Group, Together and Aldermore.

Cameron joins West One as a Regional Development Manager and has more than nine years’ experience in the industry. Before joining West One, he was a BDM at Goldentree Financial Services and held a number of roles at Royal Bank of Scotland.

Nicholas Jones, sales director of West One’s bridging division, said: “We are seeing increased demand in the north of the UK and recognise the opportunity to further grow our bridging business in this area. As we widen our intermediary distribution we are confident that our commitment to service and delivery will help us to stand out with brokers.

“Of course our team is central to delivering on that commitment and I have no doubt that both Adam and Cameron’s skills and expertise will be instrumental in helping us to realise our ambitions and provide unparalleled products, service and support for intermediaries.”

Adam Wolstenholme (pictured) Business Development Manager at West One Loans, said: “West One is a hugely successful business providing unique solutions to complex lending needs. Not only that, but it has a great reputation for supporting its customers and staff alike. This role presents a great opportunity for me to build on my experience in the sector and I’m really looking forward to working alongside all my colleagues and seeing what we can achieve together.”