CHL Mortgages reveals sales team following relaunch

Following last week’s announcement of its return to lending, CHL Mortgages has appointed a national accounts manager and three BDMs.

Andy Valvona joins as national accounts manager. Andy has been in the financial services sector for over 30 years and has worked across the industry for lenders, intermediary networks and fintech firms. At CHL, his role will be to help introduce and establish the specialist buy-to-let lender's proposition in the intermediary marketplace.

The three BDMs will initially cover England and Wales between them. Andrea Gizzy will cover London, Midlands and the North; Daniel Watson will cover South and South West; and Paul Flude will cover South East and East Anglia.

Ross Turrell, commercial director of CHL Mortgages, commented: “When building a new team, it’s vital to get the right people in the right roles. We have taken our time to ensure that we have recruited a team with the appropriate credentials who fully understand the ethos of the company.

“Andy is well known, vastly experienced and highly regarded across the intermediary mortgage market. His experience and connections will ensure that we build key strategic partnerships from the outset and establish CHL Mortgages as a real force within the specialist buy-to-let sector.

“Andrea, Daniel and Paul have all worked for CHL Mortgages before and fully understand the history of the brand. We are building a new proposition, but their experience will ensure that our intermediary partners can take advantage of our ethos of providing great service, competitive pricing and digital solutions which will enhance their experience across the board.”